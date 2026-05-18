DNB Asset Management AS Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,135 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,745 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $395,665,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $189,468,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,320,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 93,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 93,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,089,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total value of $621,908.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,738,224.28. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $738.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $715.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $405.43 and a twelve month high of $760.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $706.58 and its 200-day moving average is $642.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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