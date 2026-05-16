DNB Asset Management AS Has $163.80 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,444 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $163,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $402.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $427.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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