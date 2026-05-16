DNB Asset Management AS Has $187.65 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684,275 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 54,746 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Walmart were worth $187,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $166,381.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations.

UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings.

Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report.

Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2026

Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis argued that expectations may be too high versus Walmart’s own guidance, warning that reported sales growth may not be enough to justify a further move higher and that investors may want to trim positions.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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