DNB Asset Management AS Has $216.29 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 350,036 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $216,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $185.22 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,134 shares of company stock worth $32,163,349. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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