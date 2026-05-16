DNB Asset Management AS Has $222.80 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,467 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $222,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $949.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.50 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $280.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $878.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $878.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $942.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its 12-month U.S. recession probability to 25% from 30%, citing a resilient labor market and solid economic activity. That suggests a healthier macro backdrop for banks and markets overall. Goldman Slashes Recession Risk Odds as Labor Market Remains Resilient

Goldman Sachs lowered its 12-month U.S. recession probability to 25% from 30%, citing a resilient labor market and solid economic activity. That suggests a healthier macro backdrop for banks and markets overall. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analysts remained active across several names, including Buy ratings on Telefonica, MercadoLibre, Insulet, Marathon Petroleum, UnitedHealth and ORIC Pharma, showing the firm continues to influence market sentiment but without direct impact on GS itself.

Goldman Sachs analysts remained active across several names, including Buy ratings on Telefonica, MercadoLibre, Insulet, Marathon Petroleum, UnitedHealth and ORIC Pharma, showing the firm continues to influence market sentiment but without direct impact on GS itself. Neutral Sentiment: There were also multiple media references to Goldman strategists warning that the recent market rally and volatility setup could imply more upside, but those commentary pieces were market-wide in nature and not specific to Goldman Sachs stock.

There were also multiple media references to Goldman strategists warning that the recent market rally and volatility setup could imply more upside, but those commentary pieces were market-wide in nature and not specific to Goldman Sachs stock. Negative Sentiment: Financial stocks were weaker in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down about 0.5%, which likely pressured Goldman Sachs shares along with the broader sector. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Afternoon Trading

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,242. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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