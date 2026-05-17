DNB Asset Management AS Has $26.40 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,172 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 36,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 365,915 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,705 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $23,228,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.85 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Trending Headlines about Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo said demand trends for Illinois Tool Works are improving and lifted its price target to $255 from $245, even while keeping an Underweight rating. That suggests analysts see some near-term stabilization in the company’s short-cycle businesses. Wells Fargo Sees Improving Demand Trends for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Wells Fargo said demand trends for Illinois Tool Works are improving and lifted its price target to $255 from $245, even while keeping an Underweight rating. That suggests analysts see some near-term stabilization in the company’s short-cycle businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.29 from $11.21 and nudged FY2028 to $13.27 from $13.21, implying confidence in longer-term earnings power. Illinois Tool Works estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.29 from $11.21 and nudged FY2028 to $13.27 from $13.21, implying confidence in longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: However, Zacks also trimmed several near- to mid-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and FY2027, which points to a softer short-term earnings outlook. Illinois Tool Works estimate updates

However, Zacks also trimmed several near- to mid-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and FY2027, which points to a softer short-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo kept an Underweight rating despite the higher target, and the stock has been trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling ongoing investor caution. Wells Fargo Sees Improving Demand Trends for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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