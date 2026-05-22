DNB Asset Management AS Has $295,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after buying an additional 13,854,613 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,046.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $225.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $469.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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