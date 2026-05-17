DNB Asset Management AS Has $30.11 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in CME Group were worth $30,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $406,029,000 after buying an additional 777,571 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $164,648,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,802,366,000 after buying an additional 588,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

CME opened at $298.86 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $298.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.17 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,421. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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