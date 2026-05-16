DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,894 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $115,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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