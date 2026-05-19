Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Ondas logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DNB Asset Management AS more than doubled its Ondas stake in the fourth quarter, increasing holdings by 104.4% to 674,498 shares worth about $6.6 million. Several other institutional investors also raised their positions, and institutions now own 37.73% of the company.
  • Wall Street sentiment is generally positive, with multiple analysts reiterating or raising buy ratings and price targets as high as $23. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.25.
  • Ondas is drawing attention for its strategic push into defense tech, including a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli defense software company Omnisys for about $200 million. The deal is seen as a move toward a higher-margin, software-defined defense platform, though it also raises integration and dilution concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ondas.

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 344,544 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.16% of Ondas worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Report on Ondas

Ondas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Ondas Price Performance

ONDS stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 247.85%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ondas Right Now?

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
NNVC Scores Big FDA Measles Win
NNVC Scores Big FDA Measles Win
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines