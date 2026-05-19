DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 344,544 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.16% of Ondas worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Report on Ondas

Ondas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Ondas Price Performance

ONDS stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 247.85%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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