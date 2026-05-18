DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,004 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 63,442 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,348,442 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $4,047,570,000 after buying an additional 493,912 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,710,868 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,187,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,198 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $840,669,000 after purchasing an additional 987,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,085,998 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $609,398,000 after purchasing an additional 639,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,356 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $428,798,000 after purchasing an additional 260,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $107.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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