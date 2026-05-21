DNB Asset Management AS Invests $933,000 in Spire Global, Inc. $SPIR

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $933,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.38% of Spire Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spire Global by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company's stock.

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Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.08 million. Spire Global had a net margin of 77.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Global, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Spire Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.50 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spire Global

Insider Activity at Spire Global

In other news, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $163,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 267,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,129.28. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $355,803.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,116,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,524,435.93. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,033 shares of company stock worth $1,219,760. 13.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

See Also

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