DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 544,260 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $210,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $404.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $365.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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