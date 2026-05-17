DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,795 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 268,433 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Comcast were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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