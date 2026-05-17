DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,602 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 66,113 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in General Motors were worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Down 3.6%

General Motors stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. GM earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Zacks GM growth stock article

Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. GM battery plant pause article

GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. GM Silverado changes article

GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. GM privacy penalty article GM transmission lawsuit article

GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: News that GM and peers have cut more than 20,000 U.S. salaried jobs underscores industry restructuring pressures and the challenge of balancing cost cuts with future growth investments. Detroit automakers job cuts article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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