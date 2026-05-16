DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,250 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 376,710 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up approximately 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Qualcomm worth $173,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 59.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.85. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $247.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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