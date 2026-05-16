DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 507,365 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $135,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average is $221.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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