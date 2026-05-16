DNB Asset Management AS Sells 657,285 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,463 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 657,285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Intel were worth $70,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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