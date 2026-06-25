Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. Datadog comprises about 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DDOG opened at $222.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 585.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock worth $306,341,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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