Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 55,284 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Down 1.4%

NFLX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $302.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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