Dockside LLC Acquires New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Dockside LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,334,401,000 after buying an additional 819,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $928,653,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,336,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $562,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,357,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,248 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $309,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

WEC stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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