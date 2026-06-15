Dockside LLC Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Dockside LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.19.

Read Our Latest Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MRSH stock opened at $168.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $220.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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