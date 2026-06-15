Dockside LLC Invests $782,000 in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Dockside LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock worth $386,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,101 shares of the company's stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 43,574 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 151,005 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In related news, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 280,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,982.08. This represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $426,321.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $100,333 and have sold 1,120,850 shares worth $20,462,114. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.50 price target on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on TeraWulf from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TeraWulf from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $27.78.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. TeraWulf's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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