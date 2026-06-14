Dockside LLC Purchases New Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,903.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,539.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here