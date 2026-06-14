Dockside LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after acquiring an additional 458,746 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2%

TRV stock opened at $304.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.19 and a 12-month high of $313.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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