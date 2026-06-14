Dockside LLC Purchases Shares of 11,691 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,691 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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