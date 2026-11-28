Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,826 shares of the company's stock after selling 912,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Docusign worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Docusign by 26.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company's stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Docusign from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Docusign from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Docusign in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,018,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,270,162.48. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $3,001,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,163.92. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 153,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,463,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $85.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Docusign had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $875.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based software for preparing, signing and managing agreements. Its platform is best known for DocuSign eSignature, which enables individuals and organizations to sign and send documents electronically. The company has expanded its offerings into agreement management, including tools for creating, negotiating and organizing contracts. Its products also include identity verification and authentication features, workflow automation and integrations with other business software.

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