Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,326,590 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $629,666,000. Dodge & Cox owned 0.29% of Linde at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,344,181 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,558,016,000 after purchasing an additional 719,052 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,162,409 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,567,796,000 after buying an additional 373,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,786,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,525,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $384,850,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Stock Up 1.5%

LIN opened at $524.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.05 and a 200-day moving average of $498.47. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.90 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $563.00 to $538.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Linde from $549.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $574.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 86,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.21, for a total transaction of $45,258,227.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,442,546.93. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.91, for a total transaction of $4,851,808.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,629.58. This represents a 29.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It produces and distributes gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide, along with related equipment and services. Its products support industries including healthcare, manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverages, electronics and energy. The company also designs and builds industrial gas plants and provides engineering services, including technologies for gas processing and hydrogen production. Linde serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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