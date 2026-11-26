Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950,461 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after selling 1,526,887 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.38% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $2,053,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,688,001 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $932,187,000 after acquiring an additional 235,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,190,248 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $262,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,952 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7,474.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 522,643 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 515,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,282,514. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BUD alerts: Sign Up

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.4458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.88.

View Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a global brewer headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. The company traces its modern formation to the 2008 combination of InBev and Anheuser-Busch, bringing together brewing businesses with roots in several countries. The company brews, markets and distributes beer and other beverages. Its portfolio includes brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Beck's and Michelob, alongside regional and local labels. Its products are sold across markets in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV wasn't on the list.

While Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report