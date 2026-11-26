Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,048,442 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,488,508 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.0% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.10% of Booking worth $3,754,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,550.0% during the second quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Booking by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 150 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Booking by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 150 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Booking

These are some of the BKNG headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its buy rating on BKNG and maintained a $250 price target, signaling an optimistic analyst view of the shares. BTIG Research rating

BTIG Research reaffirmed its buy rating on BKNG and maintained a $250 price target, signaling an optimistic analyst view of the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Booking shares outperformed competitors during a strong trading session, but the report does not identify a specific Booking-related catalyst behind that performance. Booking stock outperforms competitors

Booking shares outperformed competitors during a strong trading session, but the report does not identify a specific Booking-related catalyst behind that performance. Neutral Sentiment: Booking CFO Ewout Steenbergen is scheduled to present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference on December 8. The announcement gives investors an upcoming opportunity to hear from management, but included no new financial guidance. Booking conference announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Booking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $179.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.90.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $149.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.55 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.17. Booking had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $99.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Booking's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Robert Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,800,000. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 3,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.48, for a total transaction of $610,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,432. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $9,436,835. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc. is an online travel and restaurant-reservation company that connects travelers with accommodations, transportation, travel experiences and dining options. Its services include hotel and vacation-rental bookings, flights, rental cars, and restaurant reservations. The company operates a portfolio of brands, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, OpenTable and Rentalcars.com. Its platforms serve customers and travel providers in markets around the world, with services offered in multiple languages and currencies.

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