Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,246 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Dolby Laboratories worth $122,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,853.20. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $426,382.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,603,595.74. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,791 shares of company stock worth $2,231,653. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

DLB stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

See Also

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