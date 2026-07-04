Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,530 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 435,704 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.47% of Dolby Laboratories worth $26,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 99.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The firm had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 41,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,734. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $426,382.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,595.74. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,653. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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