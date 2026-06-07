Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,925 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 25,722 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,367 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 171,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $647,835.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 41,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,734. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $426,382.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,595.74. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,653 over the last 90 days. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

See Also

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