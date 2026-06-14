Dollar General Corporation $DG is Huber Capital Management LLC's 10th Largest Position

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,092 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,720 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 3.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.

Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title

Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title

Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $114.90 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.Dollar General's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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