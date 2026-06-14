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Dollar General Corporation $DG Position Trimmed by Baupost Group LLC MA

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Baupost Group trimmed its Dollar General stake by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 604,055 shares and leaving it with 2.06 million shares worth about $273.9 million.
  • Dollar General recently beat earnings expectations with $2.00 EPS versus $1.89 expected, while revenue rose 3.4% year over year. The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 7.20 to 7.45.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed, with analysts assigning a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $131.27, though some firms still see upside and emphasize the retailer’s defensive appeal.
  • Interested in Dollar General? Here are five stocks we like better.

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,821 shares of the company's stock after selling 604,055 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 5.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.94% of Dollar General worth $273,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $18,375,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company's stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 906.3% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company's stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company's stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.
  • Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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