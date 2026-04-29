Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 412,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.41% of Dollar General worth $3,625,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,065,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,316,155 shares of the company's stock worth $440,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company's stock worth $290,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company's stock worth $281,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 31.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,250 shares of the company's stock worth $268,313,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here