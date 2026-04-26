Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,210 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $120.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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