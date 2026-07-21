Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,131 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Dollar General worth $50,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.8% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 24,800 shares of the company's stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 983.7% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $127.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here