Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Stake Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,031 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 333,101 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.37% of Dollar Tree worth $79,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0%

DLTR opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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