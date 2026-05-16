Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 910,529 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.71% of Domino's Pizza worth $381,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 209.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $419.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $302.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $302.12 and a 52-week high of $499.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $361.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.49.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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