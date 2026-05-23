Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,644 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Domino's Pizza comprises approximately 3.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.43% of Domino's Pizza worth $61,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $419.74.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $316.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.26. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $297.48 and a 12 month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.Domino's Pizza's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,763.12. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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