State Street Corp cut its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,341 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 1,386,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.72% of Domino's Pizza worth $367,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $715,704,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,221 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $160,817,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Domino's Pizza by 937,192.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478,019 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $141,513,000 after purchasing an additional 477,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza in the second quarter worth $78,076,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 11,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,223 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $67,779,000 after acquiring an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Domino's Pizza from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Frank Garrido sold 2,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $993,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,382,134.20. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katherine Trumbull sold 370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $122,063.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,471.50. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 1.4%

DPZ opened at $361.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $317.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.73. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $442.35.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.27. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc. is a global pizza company that operates and franchises restaurants specializing in delivery and carryout. Its menu includes pizzas, chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, bread sides, desserts and beverages, with offerings varying by location. The company traces its roots to a pizza shop opened in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 1960. It adopted the Domino's Pizza name in 1965 and has since grown through a predominantly franchised business model, serving customers in the United States and international markets.

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