Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $101.93 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 464,757 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up 1.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.79% of Unum Group worth $101,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 3.3%

UNM opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $91.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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