Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $147.08 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,430 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $147,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

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