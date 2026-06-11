Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,696 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Everest Group accounts for about 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.04% of Everest Group worth $147,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Everest Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $336.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $341.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.26. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.31. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $368.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $373.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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