Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702,430 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 79,385 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 2.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.19% of General Motors worth $138,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in General Motors by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its position in General Motors by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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