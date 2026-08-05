Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Free Report) by 198.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,902 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 11,826 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 4.53%.The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DFIN

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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