Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,001 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Intel Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a PE ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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