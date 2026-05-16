DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Position Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,835 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on DoorDash to $350 from $300 and kept a Buy rating, citing confidence in the company’s long-term growth opportunity. Is DoorDash (DASH) the Best Depressed Stock to Buy in 2026?

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on DoorDash to $350 from $300 and kept a Buy rating, citing confidence in the company’s long-term growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnerships, including Urban Outfitters launching on DoorDash, show the platform expanding beyond restaurant delivery into broader commerce use cases. Urban Outfitters Just Launched on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $6,908,813. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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