DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536,599 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 427,031 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.28% of DoorDash worth $1,247,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Eastern Bank increased its stake in DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.11.

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DoorDash Trading Down 2.6%

DASH opened at $165.66 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.56.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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